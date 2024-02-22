There is anxiety as 10 aspirants lock horns for the governorship ticket of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State today. The 10 aspirants cleared to contest the Governorship primary are Hon. Omosede Igbinedion; former chairman Edo State APC, Anselem Ojezua; former chairperson of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue; Felix Akhabue, former managing director of Sterling Bank, Dr Asue Ighodalo; Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Arthur Esene, former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Amb. Martin Uhumoibi, Osaro Onaiwu and Umoru Hadizat. No fewer than 576 delegates will decide the fate of the 10 aspirants at the primaries holding at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The exercise will be conducted by an electoral committee chaired by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal with Governor Sheriff Oborevwhori of Delta as co-chairman. Other members of the committee are Senator James Manager (secretary), Senator Bayero Nafada, Mrs Nella Rabana, SAN, Hadiza Mustapha and Chief Felix Hyatt.

The party’s State Organising Secretary, Tony Anenih Jr in a statement released the processes of the exercise, highlighting where the delegates and other people involved in the process including the media would gather, how they would be accredited and how the exercise would be conducted.

Intrigues as two horse-race looms

After weeks of consultations amid high-wire intrigues, a host of the aspirants are upbeat over their chances of winning the ticket in what is panning out as a two-horse race between Ighodalo and Ogbeide-Ihama.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed aspirant, Dr. Ighodalo, would emerge as the governorship candidate of the PDP. Protesting aspirants may be present It was gathered late yesterday that the eight grumbling aspirants may be at the venue of the election contrary to earlier insinuations that they may hold parallel congress. Ighodalo could emerge because virtually all the adhoc and national delegates that would participate in the process emerged through the delegates elections that the other aspirants did not participate in. While some of the aspirants were still contemplating attending the congress or not, Ighodalo was said to have visited Hon Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who last week declared that she was abiding by the outcome of the delegates congress because she was a loyal party person.

I’ll take part — Ojezua

Meanwhile, one of the prominent members of the aggrieved PDP governorship aspirants, Barrister Anslem Ojezua, when contacted last night said despite the obvious flaws and complaints that greeted the exercise, he would partake in the exercise.

He said: “We are party men and women. In spite of the flaws that we have found in the process, we have followed the process to this point, so we will get to the end of it and see if this last part will be worth the effort. We are taking advantage of all our options. I don’t see why I should chicken out. But for my colleagues I think they are in a better position to speak for themselves.”

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether the Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu would participate as he could not be reached but a close aide said he would be part of the process irrespective of the anticipated outcome. Vanguard