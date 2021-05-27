Edo guber: Appeal Court upholds Obaseki’s election

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has praised the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Benin City, upholding the ruling of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as “another victory for Edo people.”

In a statement, the governor said the verdict of the Court of Appeal is a testament to the fairness and equity of the Judiciary.

He noted, “The verdict of the Court of Appeal, Benin City, upholding the ruling of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is another victory for Edo people and a testament to the fairness and equity of the Judiciary.

“The Judiciary has again ensured that the will of the people is not suppressed and the mandate they freely gave is not hijacked. They have robustly demonstrated the truism that the Judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.”

Obaseki added, “We count on the judiciary to, as they have done today, continue to uphold the voice and the will of the people. It is worth reiterating that the cases brought against me were inspired by hate, strife and avarice, and the arrogance of the opposition to lord themselves over the will of the majority of the good people of Edo State.”

The governor also commended Edo people for their support to his administration, adding, “We thank Edo people for their unyielding belief in our mandate and vision for our state. We appreciate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the support and shared vision to make Edo great again.”

“We also appreciate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for ensuring a vibrant and fair Judiciary that upholds the will of the masses.”