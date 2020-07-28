Edo guber: PDP demands apology from APC, Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu over attack at Oba’s palace

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo state Governorship Election (PDPNCCEGE) has demanded that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole as well as the APC’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu should tender an unreserved apology to the Edo State traditional institution for bringing thugs to attack guests and desecrate the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin, last Saturday.

In the same vein, the chairman of the PDPNCCEGE, Dr. Raymond Dopkesi yesterday warned that the PDP is not intimidated or scared because of the attack on the party near the gate of the Oba’s palace.

“The PDP definitely is not scared nor frightened nor intimidated by the act. But you know that when you have this frequent attacks, there is bound to be apathy, people are bound to be frightened.

“I think it is only very clear and there is no gain saying about it that the APC must be called to order by the President himself and by the security agencies”.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Publicity sub-Committee PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDP NCCEGE), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that findings from the party’s investigations, including hard evidence contained in the video of the attack posted by agents of the APC, clearly showed that the assault was coordinated by the APC and its leaders in Edo State to embarrass the traditional council and create a situation of chaos in the state with the view to derailing the electoral process.

According to him, “Our National Campaign Council is also appalled by the display of arrogance and lack of remorse by Oshiomhole and the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu, since the inexcusable brazen contempt and desecration of the Edo traditional institution and the sensibility of the people of Edo state in general.

“We however appreciate some remorseful APC leaders who had reached out to our National Campaign Council to express their personal regrets over the matter”.

Ologbondiyan who is also the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, said that the apologies should also openly go to the Edo traditional council and the people of Edo state in general.

Ologbondiyan explained that it is also instructive to note that the APC, its sacked national chairman as well as its governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu, have always shown open disparagement and disrespect for traditional institution in Edo State.

The secretary of PDPNCCEGE explained that Nigerians can recall how Adams Oshiomhole and other APC leaders shunned the peace meeting called by the most venerated Oba of Benin early this year.

“While we understand that Oshiomhole and the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu, are distraught because of their rejection by the Edo people, resorting to acts of violence just to embarrass the state and derail the election has worsened their case.

“Being exposed, what Nigerians expected from Ize-Iyamu, as a governorship candidate, was to immediately apologise to the Edo traditional institution and the entire Edo people”