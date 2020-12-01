Edo jail break: Police re-arrest four escapees

The Nigeria Police Force has re-arrested four persons who escaped from the Oko Prison in Edo State during the #EndSARS protest.

The suspects who were arrested for alleged armed robbery and car snatching in Kaduna confirmed that they were all part of the over 1000 prisoners who escaped from different correctional facilities in Edo State.

They include Adebayo Opeyemi, Onos Benjamin, Peter Felix, and Hudu Musa.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, explained that Opeyemi, a dismissed military man escaped and joined the group to form a new team.

Also, Benjamin who was on death row and awaiting execution admitted snatching a car 30 minutes after escaping from prison to aid his escape out of the state before selling the car to his contact in Niger Republic.

For Musa, the Force spokesman said he specialized in selling off stolen cars to border communities and had nine months left off his prison term before he escaped.

He also explained that the four escapees had formed a dangerous gang that started off where they stopped in crime before their convictions.

This comes a month after armed men stormed the correction facility in Oko, popularly known as the Oko prison.