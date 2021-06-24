Edo launches e-Procurement work station

The Edo State Government will on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, migrate to an e-procurement system, in line with the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to run a digitally-driven, simple and transparent procurement process.

The government, ahead of the move, launched an e-procurement workstation in Benin City and presented high-end laptops to staff and management of the state’s Public Procurement Agency.

Presenting the laptops, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., charged the agency to adopt international best practices and professionalism in discharging their responsibilities so they can become the leading procurement regulatory agency in Nigeria.

“Please, I want to appeal to you people to join Mr. Governor in achieving his goals. Do your own work; do it on time. It is very important. It is what you do that Edo people will use to judge you,” Ogie noted.

Speaking to journalists after the launch of the workstation, Managing Director of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Henry Idogun, said the implementation of a new e-procurement system would commence with four pilot Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State.

According to him, “We are glad to launch an e-procurement work station for the agency and present high configuration laptops to those who will operate the e-procurement system, which commences from 30th of June, 2021 and ushers in the era of an ICT-driven procurement process in Edo.

“Government has spent a lot of money on this project. We are in a technologically-driven world and with ICT, a lot can be done better. In Edo State, we have embraced procurement reforms in the past eight years and conducted procurements manually. But from 30th of June, 2021, we would be able to go through a procurement process electronically, using technology in some selected MDAs in Edo State.”

Idogun added that “there will be more efficiency in our procurement process in the state, using ICT.”