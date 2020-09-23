Edo: No mercy for Oshiomhole if he creates problems, says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has extended a hand of fellowship to Adams Oshiomhole, former

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) but warned that there would be no mercy for Oshiomhole if he created problems in the state.

Governor Obaseki gave the warning while speaking on ARISE TV on Tuesday, noting that Oshiomhole’s negative remarks would no longer be tolerated.

Obaseki, who won re-election in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, had been in APC before he fell out with Oshiomhole, was disqualified from contesting on the party’s platform and then defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the governor, “I don’t have any plans to drive him out of town. But if he continues to behave the way he has always done, if he continues to be disruptive;

“If he continues to flaunt his lions and tigers in Edo State and tries to create problems for us here, then we would not have any mercy. So it is totally up to him.”

He said Oshiomhole betrayed his trust, adding “For Oshiomhole, I won’t want to say much here. But when you find that you have been deceived, you don’t share the same values, you don’t trust at all.

“It is his responsibility to rebuild that trust and to show if his values align with what we represent as a people. Clearly I am not God, but I will say he should stay on his lane, while I maintain mine.”

He also accused Oshiomhole of causing disharmony between him and Ize-Iyamu, whom he said is a relative.

On whether he would dump PDP, Obaseki said: “I won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I think it will be immoral and unfair to even have any other consideration at this point about leaving the platform that gave me the mandate.

“There must be moral in politics; people must be ethical. At this point in time, I do not think it is a proper thing to do”; to jettison the party that has brought me into the party.

“Particularly, I have no issues or challenge with the party now.”