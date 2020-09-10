Edo, Ondo polls: CJN to inaugurate 85 judges for election petition tribunal

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Ibrahim, will today (Thursday) inaugurate 85 judges that will entertain petitions that may arise from the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The tribunal members were constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem in line with her powers under the constitution.

Section 1(3) of the sixth Schedule of the 1999 constitution, empowered the President of the Court of Appeal Court to appoint election tribunal Judges.

Election tribunals are established pursuant to Section 285 of the Constitution, as amended, and Section 133 of the Electoral Act 2011, as amended.

Section 133 (3) of the Electoral Act specifically makes it mandatory for election petition tribunals shall be constituted not later than 14 days before an election is held, under Section 258 (6) of the Constitution, the tribunal, must deliver its judgment in writing, within 180 days from the date a petition is filed.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer at the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, disclosed that the swearing in ceremony will take place at the Supreme Court.

While the Edo State governorship election is billed for September 19, the Ondo poll is fixed for October 10.

The statement further indicated that some of the judges will handle cases from by-elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It said Justice Dongban-Mensem would thereafter organise a one-day training for the 85 judges, on Election Petition Tribunal.