Edo Poly, Nigeria Bottling Company partner on industry placements for technicians

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, is set to conduct job assessment for holders of National Diploma (ND) between 2019 and 2021 from its Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Departments, for possible placements at the Nigeria Bottling Company in Lagos.

Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, enjoined National Diploma holders from the two departments, within the stated time-frame, to reach out to the school authorities to participate in the exercise.

He said successful candidates from the assessment will be admitted to Nigeria Bottling Company’s Supply Chain Academy in Ikeja, Lagos for an 18-month on-the-Job training program.

According to him, “The assessment will be conducted by officials of the Nigeria Bottling Company in collaboration with the school authorities.”

He called on the holders of the certificates to grab the opportunity to showcase the excellent tutelage delivered at the institution, so as to chart new career paths in supply chain management.

“We are very delighted that our institution has been selected to conduct this exercise and we are sure this will not be the last of such engagements, as we intend to leverage the opportunity, to reach out to more conglomerates, to access quality technicians from our polytechnic,” the rector added.