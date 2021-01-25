Edo Poly readies for resumption, distributes laptops to lecturers for distance, flexible learning

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has concluded plans to commence academic activities using online resources with the distribution of computers to academic staff to facilitate open, distance and flexible learning.

Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the school has trained academic staff in the institution on how to deploy technology for e-learning and familiarised them with the teaching interface.

According to him, “We are 100 percent ready to resume academic activities in Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, with the arrangements put in place to ensure that teaching and learning is seamless and enjoyable despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have distributed laptops to Deans and Heads of Departments. 104 academic staff at the school have also been provided with laptops. The instructors and technologists have also gotten the gadgets,” he said.

Prof. Falodun added that students in the school would be provided with phones and tablets to enable them join the lecturers.

“We are abiding by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s directive to ensure that school’s resume on February 1. So everything required for school’s resumption has been set. We are set to commence e-learning at the institution,” he added.