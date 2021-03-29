Edo Poly visits NBC, seeks licence for campus radio station

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has approached the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) for a campus radio licence to facilitate the smooth take off of the institution’s radio station.

Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who led a delegation of the management of the institution to the Zonal office of the NBC in Benin City, noted that the move is in line with the mandate handed to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki to lift the status of the polytechnic and make it a world class institution of higher learning.

According to him, “We have a mandate to transform Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, into a competitive institution of higher learning, prioritizing practical training and driving innovation for development and societal advancement.”

He stated that the school is desirous of the radio license to make for smooth running of its radio station, adding that all necessary equipment for radio broadcasting have been installed with support from the Tertiary Education Fund (TetFund) and are ready for use.

The broadcasting studio is an arm of the Department of Mass Communication at the polytechnic and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for training and community broadcasting purposes.

The Zonal Director of NBC, Sunday Omoge, said the development was welcoming as the radio station will go a long way in the training of mass communication students in the institution.

According to him, “The radio station is to be a non-profit venture and would revolve around building the capacity of students and members of the community to drive sustainable development.”