Edo Refinery to begin operations in August

The Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Ologbo, Edo State, will commence operation in August this year.

Th‎e state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, disclosed is after a tour of the refinery, located in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen, Obaseki expressed joy that work on the plant has moved to such a great speed in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that pre-commissioning with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had been done and the plant certified okay, adding that what is left is to finalize the crude sales contract, which would be done in the next two weeks.

“Three years ago, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. You can see that MoU works. So far, I am very impressed that the plant has moved in such a speed.

“Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the refinery is ready to receive crude oil, ready to process and to deliver refined products.

“They have done the pre-commissioning with the DPR and they have certified the plant okay and what we have left now is the final crude sales contract because they have to get crude from Escravos. So, I hope before the end of August, they will start lifting products from the plant”, Obaseki assured.

On his part, the Managing Director, Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Mr Tim Tian, said: “We are glad the refinery will soon commence operation irrespective of the challenges which slowed down work occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Tian, who is also director, EPC Contractor Peiyang Chemical Equipment Corporation, one of the investors, thanked Governor Obaseki and the people of Ologbo community for creating the enabling environment for the final stage, which according to him, is the commencement of full operations in the refinery.

“After that, the refinery will be ready to refine crude oil into other products”, he disclosed.

In his remark, the Enogie (Duke) of Ologbo, Owen Jason Akenzua, thanked Governor Obaseki and the investors for siting the company in his domain, adding that it is going to improve the lives and well-being of his people when fully operational.