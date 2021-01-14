Edo teachers to commence indefinite strike Monday

January 14, 2021 0

Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday directed primary school teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from  January 18, 2021.

The union gave the directive in a communiqué issued at the end of its State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting and signed by the State Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike Itua, and three others.

The union said the indefinite strike followed the failure of the Edo State government to meet its demands.

It added that the strike order was due to the expiration of the 21-day and 14-day ultimatums earlier given to the state government.

The union expressed dismay over the nonchalant attitude of the state government by not initiating attempts at meeting with the union during the period of the ultimatums to dialogue on the issues. While urging parents to keep their children and wards away from schools throughout  the period of the indefinite strike, it  advised school-heads to disregard any form of propaganda, blackmail, announcements, pronouncements and intimidation against the “lawful decisions” of the union for the period of the strike from any quarter

