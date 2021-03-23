Edo to deploy 925 athletes, officials for National Sports Festival

Ahead of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, the Edo state government on Monday said it would deploy 689 athletes and 236 officials, to represent the state.

This is even as it boasted that it is hosting and winning the sporting fiesta tagged Edo 2020.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in the government house.

He said notwithstanding the reduction in glamour the festival would suffer as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state would organise a befitting festival with the state-of-the-art facilities it has provided.

He added that the newly reconstructed Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium pitch would be used by the Nigerian Olympic team, to prepare for the coming Tokyo Olympic games.

He said: “I can assure you that Edo state is prepared, our track is of the latest technology, it is the same track athletes will be using in Tokyo that is why Nigerian athletes will be using the facilities to prepare for Tokyo Olympic games.

“Though the opening and closing ceremony will not be as planned, I can assure you that the competition will be one of the best organised. Our athletes have been involved in a series of training and games to keep them fit and I can assure you that we are not only hosting, but we are hosting to win the competition.”

Shaibu also revealed that spectators hoping to watch live games would not have the opportunity to do so as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the games. He however noted that other channels where the games can be watched live by spectators have been put in place.

According to him, “TV stations will be beaming the games live, while social media channels, among others, will also be live-streaming the games.

He also appealed to the federal government for quick release of funds, to enable the state to host the festival.

Also speaking, the Project Manager of the competition, Mrs Anehita Emeya, said a total of 925 athletes and officials would represent Edo.

According to her, “Team Edo have never stopped training. Even with the postponements, we have been training. What we will be doing now is harmonisation. We are ready to host and win.”