EdoJobs, Edobits Academy to commence year-long IT training for school leavers

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Edobits IT Academy is set to commence a year-long Information and Communication Technology training programme for 60 young school leavers in the state.

Executive Director, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said the training programme is aimed at raising a new crop of digital entrepreneurs who will be equipped with top-of-the-range skills to compete favourable in the global digital economy.

According to her, “As a government, we are determined to harness the opportunities in the digital space for our youths, which is why we have set up several training programmes to equip them with the right skill to be competitive.

“For the EdoBits IT Academy programme, the participants would learn web design, graphic design, motion graphics and other soft skills. We have graduated some cohorts from the programme in the past who are already doing really well. A number of them are working for clients across the world and are earning in hard currencies.”

“The new intakes would be sponsored by our partners with input from the state government. We are very certain that these training packages would help our youths to be competitive in the global knowledge economy,” she added.