EFCC amends fraud charges against Mompha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has amended the charges it filed against Sarumi Samusideen Babafemi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 606 Autos Limited; 606 Music Limited and Splash Off Entertainment Limited.

Others named in the nine- count amended charge are internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha also known as Mompha; Ridwan Momodu Allison, a.k.a. Osama alleged to be at large, and Richard Ogbah.

In the amended charge number FHC/L/CS/374c/2019, filed before the court by Head of legal/prosecution of EFCC, Barrister ABC Ozioko, it was alleged that Sarumi, Mompha; Ridwan and Richard, between 2013 and 2018 laundered the total sum of N157.1 million.

Listed as beneficiaries of the said funds are: Omojadesola Shittu Allison; Olandewaju Oriyomi; Abiola Kayode Ayorinde; Bartholomew Oluchukwu Ezeudoka and Amobi Uchenna E., who were alleged to have received the sums of N37.6 million; N93 million; N1.5 million and N25 million respectively.

Sarumi and his companies were also alleged to have concealed and disguised the origins of the funds allegedly laundered

According to EFCC, the offences committed by Babafemi and his three companies is contrary to sections 15(2)(b) and 15(3)(a) and punishable under section 15(3) of the Money laundering (prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended).

At the resumption of the trial, the EFCC counsel, told the court that his agency has an amended charge filed against the defendants. He asked that the court should allow the charges to be read to the defendants in order for their plea to be taken, as he was ready to go on with the trial.

He also noted that as one of his five witnesses was in court to testify.

But the defendants’ counsel, Dr. Banire (SAN) opposed the prosecutor’s application, on the ground that the amended charge was served on them while in court and he needed time to study the said amended charge.

The presiding Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke, with the agreement of the two parties adjourned the trial till 21st of April, 2021 for the re- arraignment of the defendants