EFCC arrests Rochas Okorocha in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha was arrested in Abuja, but the EFCC has not yet given reason for his arrest.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed Okorocha’s arrest on Tuesday evening.

When asked the reason for the former governor’s arrest, Uwujaren said the commission would not disclose the reason yet.

Okorocha’s arrest might not be unconnected with the raging feud between him and his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma had accused his predecessor of fraudulently spending N106 billion on fictitious contracts.

The Justice Benjamin Iheka-led Commission of Inquiry on Contracts awarded between 2011 and 2019 in the state set up by Uzodinma indicted the former governor.

The commission submitted its report to the governor last year, indicting the Okorocha’s regime and saying it uncovered fraudulent contracts worth over N106 billion which the regime should be made to refund.

Uzodinma had said the commission’s investigation covered the award of contracts during the period of Okorocha’s administration from 2011 to 2019.

A spokesman for Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, later appeared to confirm, via a statement, that his principal was with the EFCC.

“We have been inundated with calls by Media Houses and Concerned Nigerians and beyond, trying to Confirm the reported invitation of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, later today, being April 13, 2021,” Mr. Onwuemeodo.

He said the Senator had been invited to clarify issues currently in court.

“The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019,” the statement said. “And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State Government wrote Petitions upon Petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pendent in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would Continue with the Cases already in Courts.

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding Citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts. EFCC is not a slaughterhouse, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“We have no reason to complain about the invitation of today, which Okorocha honoured as patriotic and responsible Nigerian.

“Like we stated earlier, the Commission didn’t invite Okorocha today, for the first time.”