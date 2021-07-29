EFCC grills, detains ex-Gov. Al-Makura, wife over alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo Al-Makura.

They were invited to the commission’s office in Abuja on Wednesday to answer some questions on alleged corruption.

A source at the commission disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday evening.

One of the sources said the couple were detained when the operatives of the anti-graft agency demanded some explanations from them about the finances of the state but they were unable to answer.

Al-Makura governed Nasarawa between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected as the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

It was learnt that the duo were still at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja at about 10:30pm when this report was filed.

When contacted, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told our correspondent on phone that he could not confirm the development because he was yet to be briefed.