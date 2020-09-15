EFCC nab two lecturers, 28 others for Internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two lecturers at the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, and 28 others over their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

A statement on Monday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, identified the lecturers as Abdullahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola.

The 28 other suspects included Kingsley Essien, Tobiloba Adenuga, Tope Ayodele, Rasheed Mujib, Oladipo Opeyemi, Saadu Muktar, Oladejo Hammed, Hammed Tope, Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam, Afolabi Gafar, Adeyemi Adedeji, Ajayi Teslem, Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

Others are Oladimeji Timi, Remilekun Adeolu, Audu John, David Momodu, Abdulkareem Samad, Adebiyi Sodiq, Dawodu Olusoji, Yusuf Amoo, Kehinde Olarenwaju, Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan.

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC at different locations in Kwara State.

He noted that efforts were on to arrest an herbalist linked to the crime.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to him, included cars, phones, laptops, among others.