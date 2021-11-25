EFCC places Gov. Willie Obiano on watchlist

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly put Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on its watchlist.

Obiano will handover power to the governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo on March 16, 2022 and by then he will lose his immunity.

It was learnt that the EFCC has written to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, on November 15, 2021 to place the governor on his watchlist.

The commission was said to have requested the service to place the governor on a watch list and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.

Efforts to get the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren to confirm the story proved abortive as his phones were not reachable.

But Premium Times quoted Uwujaren as saying that he had not briefed on the development and promised to crosscheck with the relevant agency of the commission and then revert, but he never did.

Obiano is spending his second term as Anambra State Governor which will lapse in March 2022.