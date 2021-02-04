EFCC quizzes ex-Gov. Yari for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged N300billion suspected slush cash.

The cash was suspected to have been laundered through a company’s account in a new generation bank.

It was gathered that the governor was alleged to have attempted to move the cash in the account.

But, the EFCC was silent on the identity of the company and the affected bank “in order not to jeopardise the investigation.”

A brief obtained last night stated: “Yari was invited and interrogated at the EFCC’s office in Lagos on Tuesday.”

“He made a statement based on preliminary findings and he was released on bail.

“All those connected with the suspicious attempt to move the N300billion will be invited too.”

Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Ex-Governor Abdulaziz Yari was invited and quizzed in respect of an ongoing investigation. It is too early to give the details of the ongoing probe.”

Before this latest invitation, Yari has been under investigation on London-Paris Club refunds.

About $3million out of $86million was suspected to be paid to some slush accounts.