EFCC releases former SGF Lawal on bail

January 27, 2018 0

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, on bail.

Mr Lawal was released on Friday, after spending about 48 hours in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Lawal, who was arrested on Wednesday, was sacked in October 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s action was based on the recommendation of a presidential panel that probed misuse of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

The former SGF is accused of using his company Rholavision Engineering Ltd to corner a N200 million contract for the clearing of “evasive plant species’’ in Yobe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Herdsmen attacks: Cattle in Nigeria have immunity not humans, says Ortom …as governor slams Defence Minister over comments on anti-grazing law

Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday faulted Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali for attributing the invasion of the state by killer herdsmen to the enactment of anti-open grazing laws ...