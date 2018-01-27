EFCC releases former SGF Lawal on bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, on bail.

Mr Lawal was released on Friday, after spending about 48 hours in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Lawal, who was arrested on Wednesday, was sacked in October 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s action was based on the recommendation of a presidential panel that probed misuse of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

The former SGF is accused of using his company Rholavision Engineering Ltd to corner a N200 million contract for the clearing of “evasive plant species’’ in Yobe.