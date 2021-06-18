EFCC to prosecute Sen. Orji Kalu again

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday said the commission would prosecute a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, again.

He said Kalu “will be prosecuted all over again.”

Bawa said this while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Kalu had been convicted up to the Court of Appeal before the Supreme Court set him free on technical grounds.

Bawa also said the commission was set to begin prosecution of 800 new corruption cases.