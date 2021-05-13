Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Ugwuanyi calls for prayers, sober reflection

May 13, 2021 0

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, to mark the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the occasion to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

In his Sallah message, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with all Muslim faithful, stressed that the religious event has great positive impact on the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

The governor therefore enjoined all Nigerians to continue to trust in God and embrace the cherished virtues of love, charity, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing Muslims the blessings and guidance of Allah, Gov. Ugwuanyi advised Nigerians on peaceful celebration and strict adherence to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Oyo govt complies with Supreme Court order to pay ex-LG officials

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said he will comply with the Supreme Court order that the dissolved local dissolved local government officials should be paid all their salaries and allowances.