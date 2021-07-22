Eid-El-Kabir: Edo govt hails residents on peaceful celebration

The Edo State Government has commended residents, especially Muslims, on the peaceful Eid-El-Kabir celebration across the state.

Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, said the peaceful celebration of Eid-El-Kabir across the state reaffirms the peaceful disposition of Edo people, noting that Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue to implement policies that foster religious harmony among members of different religious groups.

He noted that Muslims in Edo State constitute major stakeholders for sustainable peace and progress in their different endeavours, adding, “Muslims in Edo State have always upheld the import of the Prophet’s teachings.

He said, “The state government will continue to support relevant security agencies to ensure residents are safe as part of commitment to sustaining an environment where everyone would have a fair chance to do business and contribute to the economic growth and development and realization of the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda, regardless of their religious convictions.

Iyoha expressed appreciation to Muslims for supporting the Obaseki-led administration MEGA agenda, adding, “The spirit of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration should guide us to live in peace and accommodate one another in building strong coalitions that will entrench development and progress in our state.”