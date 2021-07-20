Eid-el-Kabir: NFSC Chairman urges Muslims to pray for unity

By Peter Ejiofor

The Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has urged Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Ikpea said in a statement he signed that the country needed prayers and unity to surmount its numerous problems, including, insurgency, banditry and secession threats.

He said Nigerians should use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to learn the lessons of sacrifice, love and tolerance preached during the celebration.

The NFSC chairman said Nigerians should eschew all forms of mistrust and embrace mutual respect and tolerance.

According to him, the festivity teaches and reminds people of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God in their relationships with one another.

He noted that Eid-el-Kabir “is a day of rejoicing and bliss; a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together.

“May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters on this happy occasion, a happy and prosperous Eid-el-Kabir.’’

Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world will on Tuesday and Wednesday celebrate Eid-el-Kabir which is the willingness of Ibrahim to follow God’s command to sacrifice his son. (End)