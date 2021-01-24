Eight die as cement truck crashes into row of shops opposite AAU

Eight persons died and many were injured, when a truck laden with cement, lost control and ran into a row of shops opposite Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU) in Akungba Akoko.

The accident happened barely a month after a similar one. No life was lost then.

It was feared some university students may be among the casualties in Saturday’s accident.

The police spokesman said the truck was coming from Obajana in Kogi state, when the accident happened.

A witness said eight bodies had been recovered from under the truck.

” As I am talking to you now, we have been able to recover eight bodies, we are still trying to rescue those that are trapped inside the shops,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said eight people died.

“The cement trailer was coming from Obajana in Kogi State when it rammed into the shops.

“Eight bodies have been recovered and our men are still searching for other trapped victims,” he said.