Ejidike charges Golden Eaglets to make Nigeria proud

By Akeem Busari

Nigeria’s Pillar Of Sports, High Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike has charged the U17 male national team of Nigeria to make Nigeria proud at the 13th edition of Africa U17 Cup of Nations that begins Sunday, 14th of April,2019, in Tanzania.

Speaking to the press in Ilorin, Ejidike, who is also the chairman of Anambra state Karate association, was quick to state that the country is blessed with a vast pool of talented young footballers.

He, however, stressed that the Golden Eaglets should not rest on their oars considering the challenges posed by other budding African countries.

” I have so much confidence in the abilities of our U17 boys to do well and make us proud in Tanzania. But they should be determined, focused and totally committed to making us proud,” the renowned sports philanthropist and successful business man quipped.

The Golden Eaglets are in group A alongside host Tanzania, Uganda and Angola.

The Manu Garba led team who have in their credit pouch, five world titles, are gunning for their third African championship having won the title previously in Seychelles (2001) and Togo in 2007.