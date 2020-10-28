EKEDC denies responsibility for Lekki tollgate outage

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said it did not stop power supply in the Admiralty Toll Plaza on Lekki -Epe Expressway, Lagos, on October 20. 2020.

On October 20, Lekki tollgate was cut off from supply when some army officers shot at peaceful protesters.

In a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC said Lagos State had contracted the supply of electricity to the plaza to an Independent Power Plant.

He said, “We will like to respectfully and categorically state that EKEDC does not handle power supply to the Lekki tollgate; they independently generate their own power supply through IPPs. The rest of the Lekki area supplied by EKEDC had power supply from us throughout the night save for any areas where there were technical faults.

“We are extremely saddened by the turn of events and we stand with all well-meaning Nigerians who want a better future for our dear nation. EKEDC Management will continue to provide best possible electricity supply, customer service and fault resolution,” he said.