Ekiti: Buhari, governors, ministers, others for Fayemi’s inauguration Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other eminent Nigerians to the inauguration of Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday.

Fayemi will be sworn in alongside the Deputy Governor-elect, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, by the state Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion.

Buhari, who had promised to attend Fayemi’s inauguration shortly after the latter won the All Progresse Congress (APC) primary, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Inauguration Ceremonies, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news conference to herald to mark week long activities to usher Fayemi into office.

Oyebode revealed that others expected at the inauguration include governors, ministers, military and paramilitary top brass, traditional rulers, diplomats, clergymen, party leaders, civil society groups, artisans, market women and general public.

Speaking on the significance of Buhari’s personal attendance of Fayemi’s inauguration, Oyebode described the President as a “lover of Ekiti and father of the nation.”

He added that Fayemi served under Buhari as Minister and supervised the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, a sector that was dear to the heart of the President.

The Chairman of the Security Committee, Brig. -Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd), said the military will be part of the security arrangements adding that security operatives will be drafted from neighbouring states.

Events to make the milestone, according to Oyebode, commence on October 15 Inauguration Lecture to be delivered by eminent poet and literary icon, Prof. Niyi Osundare and Book Presentation, Photo Exhibition and presentation of prizes to Essay Competition winners.

Besides the swearing-in ceremony on October 16, reception will take place at the same venue, Ekiti Parapo Pavilion.

Fayemi, after being inaugurated, will hold a Town Hall meeting at Ekiti North senatorial district at Odo Udo Primary School, Ido Ekiti in the morning of October 17 while that of Ekiti South will hold at Ereja Park, Ikere Ekiti in the afternoon.

On October 18, an interfaith thanksgiving service holds in Ado Ekiti in the morning to be followed by Ekiti Central town hall meeting at Aramoko Motor Park, Aramoko-Ekiti.

A Thanksgiving Jumat Service holds at Ado-Ekiti Central Mosque on October 19 while on October 20, Ekiti Arts, Culture and Talent Fair at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion.

Inauguration activities will be rounded off on October 21 with a Thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Old Garage.

On the same day, a reception will hold at Fayemi’s personal residence, Eyiyato Lodge, Isan-Ekiti.

Oyebode added: “It would be a new dawn on October 16 as Dr. Fayemi will be back on track to take the government back to the people again for accountable government that will also make Ekiti people active participants in the way they are governed.

“This knack for institutionalisation of participatory governance by Fayemi has reflected in the stakeholders forum commissioned by him where Ekiti people spoke I’m conference on their expectations from the government.

“Now, the journey for the actualisation of Ekiti dreams starts on October 16, 2018; the date fate has chosen for Ekiti State to recover her destiny and turn around her fortune.

“Suffice to say that this kind of historic and historical occasion held to celebrate the freedom of a people cannot go without pomp and drums with dignitaries in attendance to join the celebration.”