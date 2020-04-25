Ekiti buries COVID-19 victim, bans inter-state movement of corpses

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, on Friday said the health worker that died of COVID-19 on Wednesday had been buried in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation recommendations.

Yaya-Kolade said the 29-year-old woman, who went into a coma during labour before being diagnosed of coronavirus, was buried on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti by the government and the woman’s family, adding that “Ekiti State Government will liaise with the family on how to raise the surviving baby.”

The commissioner, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti during a COVID-19 update press briefing, said, “The 45-year-old doctor infected by the dead victim is responding to treatment in our isolation centre.”