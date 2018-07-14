Ekiti Decides: Card reader stops PDP candidate, Eleka from voting

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Olusola Eleka has not been able to vote due to the failure of the card reader to read his PVC

There is no assurance that another card reader would be brought. No use of incidence form.

His wife’s PVC could also not be verified.

It is only the PDP candidate’s PVC that was not read by the card reader in his unit.

Everyone else has been verified so far and voting ongoing

Meanwhile, a large turnout of voters still in a long queue in Eleka’s unit.

There was a long pause as electoral officers tried unsuccessfully to verify him.

Voting resumed again after he stepped out.