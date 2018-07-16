Ekiti election: PDP to reclaim stolen mandate in court – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State reacting to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loss at the July 14 gubernatorial election in the state said the party will reclaim victory in court.

On his Twitter handle on Monday, Fayose who has been silent all weekend said, “The President should bury his head in shame for using the police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola and deliver it to Fayemi “whom Ekiti people rejected.”

He added, “on this Ekiti election, President Buhari demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator and fascist per excellence.

If APC truly won, why was it that there was no jubilation in Ekiti? That victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic, we will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God.

As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold with my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last.”