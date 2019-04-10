Ekiti FA Cup draw holds Thursday

By Akeem Busari

The draws for this year’s Ekiti FA Cup comes up Thursday, 11th April, 2019, by 11 am, at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

According to a statement by the Acting Chairman of Ekiti State Football Association (EKSFA), Otunba Amos Ariyo, the body has perfected its plans to make the draws a grand event in line with its new vision to take football in the state to a higher level.

“The draws would surely be grandiose and also open new vista for the stakeholders of the beautiful game in Ekiti state.

“We plan to make the event a sweet mix of football and untold entertainment, with lots of glamour,” he added.

A total of 13 teams have registered for this year’s competition, which is a remarkable improvement on last year’s entry.

The teams to battle for honours in the competition which is expected to kick-off on Monday, 15th April, include defending champions, Ekiti United FC, JKF FC, Phoenix ASC, Creamers FC, Ikere United FC, Fashmog FC, Perfect Touch FC.

Others are Ten Fingers FC, Choice F , Moyero FC and Petemmal International FC.