Ekiti guber: Court to decide Fayose’s fate – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has observed with interest, reactions to a tweet that purportedly appeared on the Commission’s Twitter handle on July 15, announcing the imminent revival of the criminal case against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday said in the opinion of most commentators, the tweet coming a few hours after Fayose’s protege, Kolapo Olusola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost the governorship election to his All progressives Congress rival, Kayode Fayemi, betrayed the partisanship of the EFCC in the political contest in Ekiti State.

Uwujaren noted that, “against the background, the Commission is constrained to state that the purported tweet does not represent the views of the EFCC. ”

He added that, “As a law enforcement organization the Commission is apolitical and was not involved in the recent Ekiti election. It therefore has no reason to gloat over the political misfortune of any candidate or political god-father.”

However, he added that, “While it is true that there is a subsisting criminal charge against Governor Fayose, the fate of the charge will be determined by the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, at the expiration of his tenure, not the EFCC.”