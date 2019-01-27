Ekiti guber: Election tribunal delivers judgment Monday

January 27, 2019 0

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja will on Monday deliver judgment in the petition by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP and its candidate in the last governorship election in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola are, by their petition, challenging the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, winner of the election.

The parties to the petition, marked: EPT/EKS/GOV/01/18. – PDP, Olusola, INEC, APC and Fayemi, have been informed about the date of judgment via notices of hearing, issued by the tribunal’s Registry.

The tribunal, led by Justice Suleiman Belgore had, on January 9 this year, adjourned indefinitely, but told parties they would be informed 48 hours before the day to be set for the delivery of the judgment.

Justice Belgore announced the adjournment after parties adopted their final written addresses and prayed the tribunal to grant their prayers.

