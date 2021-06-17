Ekiti, Osun guber polls hold June 18, July 16 2022

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday announced that governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will hold on June 18 and July 16, 2020, respectively.

Yakubu made the disclosure on Wednesday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and unveiling of new polling units in the country at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The tenure of the governor of Ekiti State will expire on October 15, 2022, while that of Osun State will expire on November 26, 2022 and election shall be conducted in line with the provisions of Section 178 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act ,2010 (as amended).

The two extant laws stipulates that “election shall hold not earlier than One hundred and fifty (150) days and not later than Thirty (30) days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

The Commission is by virtue of Section 30(1) of the Electoral Act,expected to issue Notice of Election not later than Ninety (90) days before the date of the Election”.

Yakubu said, “In the sequence of off-season elections, the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections are holding next year. In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday 16th July 2022.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms. We implore political parties and aspirants to ensure rancour-free primaries and thereafter conduct peaceful electioneering campaigns.”

A Timetable and Schedule of activities for the Ekiti election shows that INEC will issue Notice of Election on 3rd January,2022 while conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries between 4th and 29th January,2022.

The Commission slated 20th March, 2022 for commencement of campaign by political parties in public and 16th June,2022 as last day for campaigns by political parties.

For the Osun State governorship poll, INEC will issue Notice of Election on 15th February, 2022 while conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries between 16th February and 12th March,2022.

For commencement of campaign, the Commission slated 17th April,2022 while campaign ends on 14th July, 2022.