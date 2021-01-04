Ekiti State gives car loans to workers

The Ekiti State Government has disbursed over N100m car loan to workers across various grades in its employ.

The Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, who described the gesture as demonstration of the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers, promised mouth-watering offers to the workforce.

Oyebode, who, according to a ‘Press Release’ by the Press Officer, Ministry of Finance, Dayo Adeniyi, made available on Saturday, urged the beneficiaries “to make use of the loan positively and basically on what it is meant for.”

The commissioner said that beneficiaries of the N100.28m included 41 beneficiaries on Grade levels 02-06 which cost N3,280,500; 96 beneficiaries on Grade levels 07-09 which cost N24,000,000; while N45m was disbursed to beneficiaries on Grade levels 15-17; and N1.5m to one beneficiary on consolidated scale.

He said, “The state government under Governor Kayode Fayemi finds it necessary to make the workers happy despite the economic situation induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.”