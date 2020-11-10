Ekiti State to create additional local councils

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has set up a committee for the creation of local government council development areas in the state.

Fayemi said the move was “to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in the rural areas in line with the administration’s five-pillar development agenda.”

The governor said this in a statement titled by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

The 13-member committee, which was given three months within which to deliver on its mandate, has Mr Segun Oluwole, as chairman.

Members of the committee are Mrs. Shola Gbenga-Igotun (Secretary), Dr Femi Akinola; Mr Victor Akinola, Mrs Sade Daramola, Mr Joseph Olaito, Mrs Emily Fagesi and Mr. Remi Obaparusi, among others.