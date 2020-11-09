Ekiti State to revoke C of O of undeveloped lands

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has given directive for the revocation and reallocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of all lands that have not been developed three years after allocation.

Fayemi, according to Executive Order 008, stated that, “For this purpose, the erection of a fence around the property does not constitute development.”

In the Executive Order made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti by the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, the governor also directed the Bureau of Lands to “give a 30-day full payment timeline to those lands were allotted but developed their plots without completing payment for their allocations.

The allocation (of land) to such persons should be cancelled and property forfeited to the government at the expiration of the 30 days’ deadline,” it stated.

Fapohunda said that the Executive Order 008 on the ‘Establishment and Implementation of the Ekiti State Land Administration and Management Project’ was premised on government’s concern about the increasing cases of land grabbing and other fraudulent land transactions and the need to curb immediately such unlawful activities in Ekiti State.