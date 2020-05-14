Ekiti to begin random COVID-19 tests on residents

Ekiti State Government on Wednesday announced that random COVID-19 tests will begin in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying that the exercise will commence next week.

Yaya-Kolade said the exercise was to avert the likelihood of community spread of the pandemic in the state.

According to her, the random test, which would be done across every nook and cranny, must be undertaken given the geometric increase in the number of COVID-19 victims.

She, however, clarified that this did not mean the testing would be done by coercion, but through adequate sensitisation.

“We will begin random testing next week to stop community spread. The state is also doing infection prevention training for our health workers.

“Those coming into the state illegally through the borders should, therefore, stay away in their interest and to avoid the consequences of running foul of government’s arrangements and rules.

“We are also thinking about complying with the NCDC regulation that you can discharge after the first negative result.

“But we are going to be cautious in applying this. Those coming into the state illegally through the borders should, therefore, stay away in their interest”

”To avoid the consequences of running foul of government’s arrangements and rules.

“They are not wanted here because many of the cases we have had were brought from outside,” she said.