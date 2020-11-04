Ekiti to rename varsity after Olumilua

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a bill to amend the law of the newly-upgraded University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, to rename it after the former governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua.

The university, which was upgraded from a college of education, will be known as the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, when the bill is assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The bill for the amendment of the law which upgraded the college to university to the effect of renaming of the university after Olumilua, was sponsored by Adeoye Aribasoye and supported by members via a voice vote at the plenary.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, while speaking on the former governor, who died on June 4 at the age of 80, said, “It is to capture his contribution to the socio-political and economic life of Ekiti State and the old Ondo State in general.”

Afuye described Olumilua as “a man of integrity, who deserves to be immortalised. He was the first Ekiti man to be elected as governor in the whole of Nigeria. He lived a very exemplary life.”