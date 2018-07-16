Eko Hotels partners Cycling Lagos, to host Award Gala Night

Leading Hospitality Company, Eko Hotels & Suites has agreed to a partnership arrangement with the organizers of the highly anticipated Cycling Lagos 2018.

The hotel will host the event’s Award Gala Night and provide accommodation for guests at the programme scheduled to hold on Saturday August 25, 2018. In addition, the Professional Race of the Cycling event will start from the magnificent surrounding of the marquee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Following the signing of the deal, Eko Hotels & Suites will be the Official Hospitality Partners for the Cycling event.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager, Eko Hotels & Suites, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou said the hotel was excited and grateful for the opportunity to support the event by hosting the dinner and providing rooms for guests during the program.

Chairman Cycling Lagos, Mr. Soji Adeleye said the choice of the five stars hotel became necessary to meet the expectations of both local and foreign dignitaries and cyclists for the event that promises to be one of biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in Nigeria and the entire Africa continent in recent time.

“Cycling Lagos will attract cyclists and guests from across the world and we are confident that Eko Hotels & Suites, with its international reputation will offer them the needed comforts; with the brand, we expect to have a memorable corporate dinner after the races,” he said.

Leadway Assurance Company, leading insurance firm in the country recently signed a partnership deal with the organizers of the event to provide insurance cover for over 1,000 cyclists at the event.

MultiChoice, owner of DStv, a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service had also confirmed a partnership agreement with the organizers to broadcast the event to its over 11.9 million subscribers across Africa.

The Cycling Lagos 2018 is also supported by the Lagos Government and the Lagos State Cycling Association.