El-Rufai condemns killings in 3 LGAs, disappearance of 5 youths

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna State has condemned the killings and disappearance of some citizens in Zangon Kataf, Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan, relayed the feelings of the governor through a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

“Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas (LGA), and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA.

”This is before reporting the killing of nine persons on Friday 9th July, at Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, and one person at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and wished the citizens who sustained injuries, speedy recovery,” said Aruwan in the statement.

He said that the governor also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan village and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.

“The disappearance of five youths in Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported by the security agencies on Friday,” he added.

He said the governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies were investigating the incidents.