El-rufai declares NLC President wanted

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been declared wanted, according to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Wabba was last seen publicly in Kaduna where he led members of NLC on a protest against policies of El-Rufai’s administration.

NLC had led members of affiliate unions on a protest that crippled economic activities in Kaduna.

Banks, hospital, train station, airport were shut while the state was plunged into darkness as electricity workers also joined the mass action.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Kaduna governor said NLC leaders had been declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of

@NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to

@MOJKaduna KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! – Daily Trust.