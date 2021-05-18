El-rufai declares NLC President wanted

May 18, 2021 0

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been declared wanted, according to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Wabba was last seen publicly in Kaduna where he led members of NLC on a protest against policies of El-Rufai’s administration.

NLC had led members of affiliate unions on a protest that crippled economic activities in Kaduna.

Banks, hospital, train station, airport were shut while the state was plunged into darkness as electricity workers also joined the mass action.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Kaduna governor said NLC leaders had been declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of
@NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to
@MOJKaduna  KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! – Daily Trust.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Yoruba Nation: South-West governors, Gbajabiamila, others to meet Tinubu Sunday

South-West governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to attend a meeting at the Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, amid raging calls for secession.