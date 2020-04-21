El-Rufai denies isolation in intensive care unit

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has broken silence to denounce rumours of him being in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Lagos hospital and revealed where he had being isolated.

Several rumours on social media had it that El-Rufai has been in an ICU in a Lagos hospital where he is being treated for Coronavirus.

The governor contracted Coronavirus 24 days ago and has been isolated for treatment.

El-Rufai spoke from his isolation on Monday, saying that he was being isolated in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

He said on his Facebook page that he had earlier on Monday taken two hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

“Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

“Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos Hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

“As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

“I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah,” El-Rufai said.