El-rufai, wife apologise to Kaduna residents over lockdown effects

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has asked residents of the state to bear with him over the sufferings they might be passing through as a result of the lockdown he imposed in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor, who made the appeal in a video made with his wife, Aisha, commended the people of Kaduna State for enduring the inconveniences of the lockdown and also thanked them for staying home and staying safe during the difficult period.

While he asked the residents for forgiveness over the inconveniences of the lockdown, El-Rufai noted that the action has become absolutely necessary to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

He also explained that as a COVID-19 survivor, he stands a better position to tell people about how deadly the disease is and why people should avoid being infected.

On her part, El-Rufai’s wife, Aisha advised residents of Kaduna to always ensure proper personal hygiene and adopt all the safety guidelines stipulated by health experts in order to remain free and safe from COVID-19. – Photo credit: Channels.