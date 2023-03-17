Akinsanya, in a video, said he was only joking with her neighbour known as Iya Chukwudi at a meeting on Thursday.

A viral video had shown the transport chief urging his members to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

MC Oluomo in the video said, “We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it doesn’t call for a fight. Iya Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, stay at home.”

However, MC Oluomo in a new video on Friday described Iya Chukwudi as his sister and good neighbour, saying he had always been relating peacefully with Igbo people living and trading in Lagos.

“The meeting I went yesterday, she (Iya Chukwudi) is like my sister, she was the one I was referring to, ‘That Iya Chukwudi, if you know you’re not voting for me, sit at home.’ The next thing was that I just saw it on social media.

“I’m always for peace, and if you look at Lagos State, there is peace there, why will I say people should not come out and vote? If they don’t come out to vote, how will the All Progressives Congress get the votes, how will the Igbo not vote for the APC? The APC is my party, count me out of the allegations,” he said.

The said Iya Chukwudi who appeared in the same video said MC Oluomo didn’t threaten her.

According to her, the transport chief always bought noodles and other goods from her.

She expressed surprise that their friendly conversation was taken out of context.

“I thank God I’m now a celebrity. The little thing we joked with has now made me popular. It was my daughter that called my attention to it on social media.

“I and MC Oluomo have been friends for ages. My people, there’s no iota of truth in what people are sharing on social media. MC Oluomo is my good neighbour,” she said.

MC Oluomo’s denial came after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday, said the command was investigating the alleged threat issued against non-supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Igbo allegedly by MC Oluomo.

Owohunwa said this in an interview with Arise TV ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday in the state.