Elections: Police IG deploys DIG, AIG, 8 CPS to Edo

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has deployed DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade for the governorship election in Edo state next week.

Oyebade, in charge of Research and Planning at the headquarters, will supervise the general security arrangement for the poll.

The deployment comes, as the IGP also barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day.

Oyebade will be assisted by AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja and eight Commissioners of Police.

Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said Oyebade, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture.

He will also ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State.

The eight police commissioners deployed to the state include Garba Baba Umar, Habu Sani and Buba Sanusi.

Police Commissioner Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

The other four (4) CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State.

They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.

The IGP warned that anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded.

The IGP also charged officers and men on election duties in the State to ensure they work in line with standard best practices.

They are also expected to adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections.

He called for public cooperation with the police to enable hitch-free poll.