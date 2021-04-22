Electricity company faces Reps query for 10-year outage in Bauchi communities

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate Jos Electricity Distribution Company over its failure to supply electricity to some communities in Bauchi State in the last 10 years.

At the plenary on Wednesday, a member of the House, Mansur Soro, moved a motion to decry the socioeconomic impact of the power failure on the people in the communities.

The motion was titled ‘Need to Prevail on Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) to Restore Power Supply in the Communities of Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.’

Moving the motion, Soro said, “The House notes that the provision of electricity is critical to the socio-economic development of any given society.

“Private companies are empowered by the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005 to participate in the generation and transmission of electricity, and Jos Electricity Distribution Company is responsible for the distribution of electricity in Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

“The House observes that communities of Yuli, Don, Badaromo, Dargomi, Dabe, Gere, Daben Kasuwa, Jalingo, Kamfanin Dan Fulani, Zalanga, Gagira, Kamfanin Kutare, Gama-Dadi, Gidan Gona, Wailo, Kare-Kare, Marga, Lago, Konkiyel, Gabarin, Kili, Kunchi, Tashan-Ladi, Yunbunga, Dale-Gobe, Zandam, Babaye, Sade, Wahu, Magume, Garin-Lesa, Sauke, Bulawa, Lanzai, Tudun Wada, Lamba and Papa located on the Bauchi -Maiduguri highway have been living in darkness for the past 10 years.

“The House is worried that residents of the affected communities are being denied benefits associated with provision of electricity due to the failure of Jos Electricity Distribution Company to supply electricity.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Power to ‘interface with the managing director, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, to explain reasons for failure of JEDC to supply electricity to communities in Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency’.