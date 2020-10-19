Emergency responders save man from suicide on Lagos Bridge

A yet-be-identified man has been saved from committing suicide around the Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos.

After emergency responders got wind of the information, a team was reportedly deployed in the area to stop him.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the operation was successful.

He noted that the victim hails from Anambra State, adding that he had been handed over to experts for counselling.

Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “Response was activated to rescue the young man (name withheld) who hails from Anambra State, but resides in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

“The agency responders were able to convince, rescue the young man from his jump off point. He was later examined by the agency’s paramedics before being handed over to good Samaritans, Mr Odukoya and Mr Okanlawon, who have committed to ensure adequate therapy and psychological counseling for the victim.

“Details of the good Samaritans were taken by the response team in conjunction with the Nigeria police officers at the scene.”